× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bolivian house with 'devil sculptures' spooks highland city

AMERICA
By Reuters | Feb 24th 2022 | 2 min read

Sculptures of horned devils adorn the house of Bolivian miner David Choque in El Alto, Bolivia February 16, 2022. [Reuters]

A Bolivian miner has covered his house with sculptures of long-horned devils and other scary creatures, intended as a playful nod to the country's colonial past but which has instead shocked some neighbors who fear a link to occult rituals.

The adobe-brick house in the high-altitude city of El Alto belongs to David Choque, who hired an artist to create the skeletal devils from cement and wood and installed them on his roof, doors and walls.

There is an imprint of a black skull on Choque's front door and giant teeth around one window frame, below which an intricately carved dragon lurks.

Choque told Reuters he hoped the spooky house could spur local tourism.

KEEP READING

Sculptures of horned devils adorn the house of Bolivian miner David Choque in El Alto, Bolivia February 16, 2022. [Reuters]

"Close-minded people will think it's something supernatural, but people need to open their minds and see it as a tourist attraction, something that can improve the area," said Choque, who comes from a mining family.

"It'll bring good things, not evil."

Choque added that the sculptures are an allusion to life in Bolivian mines centuries ago during Spanish colonial rule when local indigenous men were frightened and forced into digging for silver.

The colonial masters would show miners images of devils and warn them they would be abducted by the spirits if they refused to work.

Over three centuries of Spanish domination, Bolivia, like Mexico, was a major source of silver that was shipped to Asia in exchange for goods like porcelain and silk, in one of the world's first major commodity trades.

Sculptures of horned devils adorn the house of Bolivian miner David Choque in El Alto, Bolivia February 16, 2022. [Reuters]

Some neighbors see the devils on Choque's house, many with their mouths bared in grotesque grins, as signals to Satanic worshippers, and Choque laments he is battling baseless rumours.

One resident, Maria Laurel, said she has heard talk of naked rituals in the house. "The neighbors here are scared," she said as she leaned against her car. "The truth is it frightens me."

Choque denied any such rituals, and noted that similar depictions of devils appear on altars at mine entrances where workers often leave offerings including coca leaves and alcohol, believing this will protect them in the mines.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russia's Putin authorises 'special military operation' against Ukraine
Russia President Vladimir Putin authorises military invasion against Ukraine.
Factbox: How Ukraine's armed forces shape up against Russia's
In terms of manpower and weapons, the arithmetic looks grim for Ukraine.

MOST READ

Ruto gets clearance from foreign affairs ministry to visit US, UK
Ruto gets clearance from foreign affairs ministry to visit US, UK

NATIONAL

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biden to announce Jackson as historic US Supreme Court pick- sources

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Biden to announce Jackson as historic US Supreme Court pick- sources
Trump's new app up on Apple Store

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Trump's new app up on Apple Store
Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store
Trump took classified material from White House to Florida home

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Trump took classified material from White House to Florida home

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC