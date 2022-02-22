Ugandans would face fines, jail terms for refusing Covid-19 jab under new law
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Feb 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law that lawmakers are scrutinising, parliament said on Tuesday.
Although the East African country started administering Covid-19 jabs nearly a year ago, only about 16 million jabs have been administered in a population of 45 million, with officials blaming widespread reluctance for the low coverage.
Parliament's house health committee has begun scrutinising Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 which seeks to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.
The new law proposes a fine of 4 million Ugandan shillings ($1,139) for those who fail to get vaccinated.
KEEP READING
"According to the proposal, those who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be fined 4 million shillings or (receive) a jail term of six months," parliament said in a statement on its website.
The parliament statement quoted health minister Jane Ruth Aceng as telling lawmakers on the committee that mandatory vaccinations would ensure enough people are vaccinated so that "we create mass immunity. It is important that whoever is supposed to be vaccinated, is vaccinated."
The statement did not say when the proposed law was likely to be brought before all members of parliament for approval.
Uganda fully reopened its economy last month after two years of anti-coronavirus measures that included curfews, business and school closures, the shutting of borders and other steps.
The strict measures helped curb the pandemic but drew widespread criticism from Ugandans whose businesses and livelihoods were affected.
The country has recorded about 163,000 cases of Covid-19 and 3,500 deaths, health ministry data show.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
James Nyoro: Central Kenya must be top of Azimio tableGovernor James Nyoro said based on the number of voters in the region, Azimio must ensure that it is at the centre of its activities.
Standard Group joins UN Global Compact to further sustainable development goalsStandard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu says the group is committed to building a progressive society that upholds human rights.
MOST READ
Kenyans take to social media, protest against rising food prices
POLITICS
- Four people killed in Ngong road crash
NAIROBI
- I'm not surprised, Capt. Ronald Karauri on wife Ruth's heroic Heathrow landing
NATIONAL
- Thieves break into late Ojode's hotel, steal and vandalise property
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- Video: What Sagana 3 meeting will be about - Amos Kimunya
POLITICS
- What do I do after impregnating my wife's best friend?
RELATIONSHIPS