Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19
EUROPE
By Reuters
| February 20th 2022
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.
Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.
The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.
KEEP READING
Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
When the mention of HIV/Aids was a death sentenceOn Valentine’s day last week, Joe Muriuki, one of the first Kenyans to publicly share his HIV-positive status succumbed to oesophagus cancer.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Campaigns to popularise Raila intensify ahead of Sagana 3 meeting
CENTRAL
- Vihiga man nailed to a tree for allegedly stealing a radio
WESTERN
- I'll only attend Sagana 3 meeting if invited by Uhuru, says Mwangi Kiunjuri
POLITICS
- Court allows Sarrai Group to continue operations
WESTERN
- Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage dead
AFRICA
- Rosemary Odinga: I was living in darkness
HEALTH & SCIENCE