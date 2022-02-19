Tanzanian court rules opposition leader's terrorism trial can proceed
AFRICA
By Reuters
| February 19th 2022
The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has a case to answer on charges of plotting acts of terrorism against government officials, a court said on Friday, prolonging a trial that some see as political.
In a decision read by Judge Joachim Tiganga, the court found that the prosecution had submitted enough evidence against Mbowe and three co-accused for the trial to proceed to the next stage, when they will put their defence.
Supporters of Mbowe, who is accused of financing acts of terrorism among other charges, broke down in tears after the ruling.
Mbowe was detained last July in the lakeside town of Mwanza where he was due to attend a conference, fronted by his Chadema party, on proposals for a new constitution.
KEEP READING
President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in March last year, lifted a ban on four newspapers this month and met the exiled top opposition leader in Brussels this week, stirring hopes of greater tolerance for political dissent. read more
Government officials deny accusations of rights violations and stifling democracy.
But the continued detention of Mbowe, who is the chairman of Chadema, casts doubt on Hassan's commitment to reform, human rights activists said.
"The president has power constitutionally and legally through the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to do anything in order to ensure that this case ends in an environment that will bring unity to our nation," said Onesmo Olengurumwa, the co-ordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition.
Granton Samboja issues 2,600 title deeds to squattersIn a recent wave of protests, angry residents invaded ranches, sisal estates and mining fields demanding their 'land rights'.
Police waiting for postmortem report of dead scribe Titus MaeroPolice in Kakamega are waiting for a post-mortem report to know whether a journalist whose body was found on Friday was killed or he died by suicide.
MOST READ
Friends donate Sh400 fare for stranded man who returned 100k mistakenly sent on M-Pesa
RIFT VALLEY
- Policeman: We fled to save ourselves, murder suspect from angry mob
RIFT VALLEY
- Tot high school principal was negligent, Matiang’i says following bandit attack
RIFT VALLEY
- Plans to transfer Sh8b rural hospital to State splits ward reps
WESTERN
- MCA charged alongside wife for abuse of office
COAST
- Joho agrees to end marriage with first wife, granted divorce
NATIONAL