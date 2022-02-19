× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Voting delays risk starving Somalia of budget funds, says IMF

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 19th 2022

A general view of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu October 25, 2015. [Reuters]

A key IMF-supported programme funding military wages and other essential services in Somalia could expire in May if there are any further delays to elections, the chief International Monetary Fund representative in the country said.

Riven by civil war since 1991, the impoverished Horn of Africa nation has paid its bills since 2017 thanks to the IMF as it slowly rebuilds its institutions despite a ferocious Islamist insurgency.

The current three-year budget programme, worth nearly $400 million, is also a required part of a deal to slash Somalia's debt from more than $5 billion to around a 10th of that.

But the programme will terminate automatically if a new government is not in place to conclude a review of it by May 17, Laura Jaramillo, the IMF mission chief for Somalia, told Reuters.

KEEP READING

"It will impact the government's functioning and could have broader implications," she said, referring to the risk that much-delayed elections are not completed in time to renew the deal.

Somalia's Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh, however, dismissed those concerns.

"We are confident that elections will be concluded in time so as to not affect the reform programme," he said. "There have been no major challenges in meeting the IMF conditions thus far, and we do not anticipate any."

Elections had been scheduled for a year ago but were delayed when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed tried to extend his four-year term by two years, a move thwarted by parliament.

DELAY HITS FINANCES

Voting for lawmakers - who will then choose the president - began on November 1. It was supposed to end on December 24 but now may finish on February 25.

The delay, exacerbated by a months-long dispute between the president and prime minister, has already hit finances.

Somalia expected $170 million in budget support last year but only got $38 million, the IMF said.

The government covered the shortfall with new allocations that the IMF gave all members under pressure from Covid-19. But those could run out soon.

"That is when we will start to see the pressures mounting," Jaramillo said.

The expiry of the IMF programme would also halt Somalia's journey to debt forgiveness. Under the 2020 deal, approved by the World Bank and the IMF, Somalia's debt was reduced to $3.7 billion, or 63 per cent of GDP, from $5.2 billion or 89 per cent of GDP.

If completed next year, debt should drop to $557 million or 6 per cent of gross domestic product.

"It is a dramatic debt forgiveness and Somalia is close to reaching that goal," said Jaramillo.

Somalia's economy is expected to have grown by 2 per cent last year, the IMF said, thanks to household consumption-driven by increased remittances and new export markets for goods.

It should expand by 3.2 per cent this year if political challenges are resolved, the fund said.

Apart from budgetary support, the IMF programme also allows other development partners to offer financing to Somalia.

The debt relief programme has enabled the government to run a cash transfer scheme to vulnerable households battling drought, Covid-19 and insecurity.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling stake in French winery
Pitt said he had "poured money and sweat equity" into making Miraval among the world's most highly regarded makers of rose wine.
Vihiga man nailed to a tree for allegedly stealing a radio
The suspect accused the victim, 19, of stealing his radio.

MOST READ

Friends donate Sh400 fare for stranded man who returned 100k mistakenly sent on M-Pesa
Friends donate Sh400 fare for stranded man who returned 100k mistakenly sent on M-Pesa

RIFT VALLEY

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over five years

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over five years
Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometres

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometres
Interesting facts about DR-Congo

By Elvince Joshua | 1 day ago

Interesting facts about DR-Congo
Ruto deploys Ababu Namwamba to calm Kenya-DRC tension after ‘no cow’ remark

By Patrick Vidija | 1 day ago

Ruto deploys Ababu Namwamba to calm Kenya-DRC tension after ‘no cow’ remark

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC