× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies

AMERICA
By Reuters | February 18th 2022

Cristina Calderon, 91, speaks during an interview at her house in Ukika village, Puerto Williams, Chile May 17, 2019. [Reuters]

An indigenous language from South America's extreme south has all but vanished after the death of its last living speaker and guardian of its ancestral culture.

Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan community and after the death of her sister in 2003 was the last person in the world who could speak it.

She worked to save her knowledge by creating a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.

"With her an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone," said Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon's daughter, on Twitter. Gonzalez is one of the representatives currently drafting a new constitution in Chile.

KEEP READING

Flowers are seen near the casket of Cristina Calderon, 93, last woman from a tribe Yagan, Chile. [Reuters]

The dictionary, however, meant there was hope of preserving the language in some form, she said.

"Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematizing the language remain open," she said.

Although there are still a few dozen Yagans left, over the generations people from the community stopped learning the language, which was considered "isolated" since it was difficult to determine the origin of its words.

Calderon lived in a simple house and made a living selling knitted socks in the Chilean town of Villa Ukika, a town created by the Yagan people on the outskirts of Puerto Williams.

The ancestral ethnic group used to populate the archipelagos of South America's extreme south, now Chile and Argentina, an area which nudges towards the frozen Antarctic.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometres
Global shipping traffic was disrupted last year when one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the southern section of the canal.
Sindo residents in shock as bodies of two people found
The bodies were found at Wadiang’a Beach in Sindo town, Suba sub-county.

MOST READ

Bishop Margret Wanjiru’s church land case against Railways, NMS dismissed
Bishop Margret Wanjiru’s church land case against Railways, NMS dismissed

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
First woman ‘HIV free’ after stem cell transplant

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

First woman ‘HIV free’ after stem cell transplant
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'
CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, executive Gollust quits-memo

By Reuters | 2 days ago

CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, executive Gollust quits-memo
Migrants sew their mouths in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Migrants sew their mouths in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC