Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies
AMERICA
By Reuters
| February 18th 2022
An indigenous language from South America's extreme south has all but vanished after the death of its last living speaker and guardian of its ancestral culture.
Cristina Calderon died on Wednesday, aged 93. She had mastered the Yamana language of the Yagan community and after the death of her sister in 2003 was the last person in the world who could speak it.
She worked to save her knowledge by creating a dictionary of the language with translations to Spanish.
"With her an important part of the cultural memory of our people is gone," said Lidia Gonzalez, Calderon's daughter, on Twitter. Gonzalez is one of the representatives currently drafting a new constitution in Chile.
KEEP READING
- Chile impeachment vote heads to Senate after lower-house approval
- Why teaching in mother tongue should take root in our schools
- Heed Ngugi’s counsel and help save disappearing languages
- Why teaching in mother tongue should take root in our schools
- Heed Ngugi’s counsel and help save disappearing languages
The dictionary, however, meant there was hope of preserving the language in some form, she said.
"Although with her departure a wealth of especially valuable empirical knowledge is lost in linguistic terms, the possibility of rescuing and systematizing the language remain open," she said.
Although there are still a few dozen Yagans left, over the generations people from the community stopped learning the language, which was considered "isolated" since it was difficult to determine the origin of its words.
Calderon lived in a simple house and made a living selling knitted socks in the Chilean town of Villa Ukika, a town created by the Yagan people on the outskirts of Puerto Williams.
The ancestral ethnic group used to populate the archipelagos of South America's extreme south, now Chile and Argentina, an area which nudges towards the frozen Antarctic.
RELATED VIDEOS
Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometresGlobal shipping traffic was disrupted last year when one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the southern section of the canal.
Sindo residents in shock as bodies of two people foundThe bodies were found at Wadiang’a Beach in Sindo town, Suba sub-county.
MOST READ
Bishop Margret Wanjiru’s church land case against Railways, NMS dismissed
NATIONAL
- Woman seeks court's help to save Sh50m Nairobi home
NAIROBI
By Paul Ogemba
- DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says
AFRICA
- Speaker Lusaka: I haven’t ditched Jubilee for Ford-Kenya
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- Sabina Chege loses round one in rigging remarks case
NATIONAL
- Relief for dairy farmers as new KCC factory opens
CENTRAL