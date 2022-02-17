× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Somali doctors open war-scarred nation's only public blood bank

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 17th 2022

Mohamed Abdi Hussein donates blood next to Rage Moalin Ali at the Benadir Blood Service, in Mogadishu. [Reuters]

When Somalia's biggest bomb blast killed more than 500 people in 2017, Dr. Ahmed Abdikadir Mohamed watched helplessly as many of the injured bled to death.

Exactly one year later, in October 2018, Mohamed opened Benadir Blood Service, Somalia's first public blood bank since 1991.

The bank, run by a team of 20 volunteer doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, delivers life-saving donations to most Mogadishu hospitals.

"We are happy to work at this blood bank...the country has no other blood bank and there is a dire need," said 32-year-old Mohamed. While private hospitals have their own small banks, Benadir is the only public one.

KEEP READING

"Those who die due to lack of blood are more than those who are killed by bullets," he estimates.

A Somali nurse stands near patient Mohamed Jamaal Sharif inside a ward at the Kalkaal hospital, in Mogadishu, Somalia. [Reuters]

Lack of access to safe blood is a major cause of maternal death. Each year, 5,000 Somali women die from childbirth complications, according to 2017 data from the United Nations Children's Fund, the latest year for which data was available. That same year, there were 740 terror-related deaths, according to the Global Terrorism Index.

In addition to pregnant women and victims of violence, recipients of donated blood include people with chronic disease.

One challenge is convincing people to donate. Some of the stigma around donation decreased in the wake of the Oct. 2017 bombings when the government called on citizens to donate, but misconceptions remain, said Mohamed.

One man who brought his sick mother told Mohamed that he would die if he donated blood.

"This is something strange within the community; they think one will die if one donates," said Mohamed. But the team explained its safety and eventually convinced him to donate.

But for 20-year-old Mohamed Haji Hussein, donating has become a source of pride.

Somali nurse Fatima Hassan screens a blood sample at the Benadir Blood Service, in Mogadishu, Somalia February 7, 2022. [Reuters]

"I donate my blood for the Somalis... I understand there is lack of blood: that is why I donate it. To save people," he told Reuters.

Mohamed said other challenges include equipment shortages and scraping together the $700 monthly operating fees.

The bank stores about 100 units of blood. One unit can save up to three lives, according to WHO.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City'
Heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away vehicles leaving at least 94 people dead.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

AFRICA

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uganda suspends mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals

By Winfrey Owino | 12 hours ago

Uganda suspends mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

By Brian Okoth | 14 hours ago

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says

By Winfrey Owino | 14 hours ago

DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says
Five killed as gunfire, explosions rock Somali capital

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Five killed as gunfire, explosions rock Somali capital

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC