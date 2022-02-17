× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Myanmar crisis overshadows ASEAN foreign ministers' talks

ASIA
By Reuters | February 17th 2022

A police officer stands near national flags of ASEAN counties flags during the 25th ASEAN Summit in Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw. [Reuters]

Southeast Asian nations held talks in Cambodia on Thursday, amid divisions in the bloc over how to restore stability in Myanmar after a military coup a year ago and with the junta's representative barred from attending the meeting.

Cambodia is the current chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which last year unexpectedly blocked Myanmar's military government from joining key meetings over a failure to honour a peace plan agreed with the bloc.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had sought to re-engage the junta, but amid friction over the approach, ASEAN excluded Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister from this week's meeting, which was postponed from January. 

 "No doubt we might have different views occasionally on some issues but what family doesn’t have them?" Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told reporters in Phnom Penh.

KEEP READING

Besides the junta's foreign minister being barred, some ASEAN ministers did not travel and were due to attend virtually after a surge in coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.

Prak Sokhonn expressed regret that not all the ministers had been able to attend.

Vietnam's foreign minister, Bui Thanh Son, tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Phnom Penh and would join the meeting online, Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said.

Cambodia's prime minister on Wednesday defended his decision to visit Myanmar for talks last month and said that, without a breakthrough, peace in the conflict-hit nation may not be achieved even in five to 10 years.

Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have urged Cambodia not to invite Myanmar's generals until they deliver on a commitment made last year to end hostilities and allow ASEAN to facilitate a peace process.

Ahead of the talks, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it was "disappointing" the lack of progress implementing the peace plan, according to a statement from his ministry.

'CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT'

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 last year.

More than 1,500 civilians have been killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents, according to figures cited by a Thailand-based activist group. The junta has disputed the death toll and blamed the violence on "terrorists".

In a report this week, non-profit organisation Fortify Rights accused Myanmar's military of atrocities in Kayah State, which has been the scene of fierce fighting, and called on ASEAN to back an arms embargo against the junta.

ASEAN has not formally recognised the military government, which has been targeted by sanctions imposed by the United States, Britain, and the European Union, among others.

Myanmar's foreign ministry said in a statement this week it regretted ASEAN's decision to bar its representative, which it said contradicted the bloc's principle of equal representation.

It said, however, it "will continue to extend constructive engagement" with all ASEAN members.

The tough line on Myanmar taken by some ASEAN members represents a departure from years of sticking to a group policy of not interfering in each other's internal affairs, which critics said made it toothless when it came to issues such as human rights.

The other members of ASEAN are Thailand, Laos and Brunei.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking
More armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital have been spotted, Britain's defense intelligence chief said in rare public comments.
Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years
The attack comes days before the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim, an annual charity event usually attended by thousands of swimmers.

MOST READ

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

AFRICA

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years

By Reuters | 28 minutes ago

Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years
China detain nomadic Tibetans over politically sensitive material on cell phones

By Agencies | 13 hours ago

China detain nomadic Tibetans over politically sensitive material on cell phones
Philippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

Philippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
Tibetans in-exile celebrate 109th anniversary of 'Tibetan Independence Day'

By Agencies | 3 days ago

Tibetans in-exile celebrate 109th anniversary of 'Tibetan Independence Day'

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC