× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, executive Gollust quits-memo

AMERICA
By Reuters | February 16th 2022

CNN executive Allison Gollust has resigned after an internal investigation found violations of policy by her and others, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar told staff in a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Her departure is the latest move after a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a primetime CNN anchor fired in December for allegedly assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned earlier this month, telling staff he had failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. CNN anchor Brian Stelter said at the time that the relationship was with Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the network.

WarnerMedia confirmed Gollust's resignation in a statement.

KEEP READING

It said the investigation, performed by an independent law firm and led by a former federal judge, was concluded over the weekend. Based on interviews with more than 40 people and a review of more than 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found Zucker, Gollust and Cuomo had violated company policies.

"I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read. These are valid feelings many of you have," Kilar wrote in the memo. "We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally. Given the information provided to me in the investigation, I strongly believe we have taken the right actions and the right decisions have been made."

In a comment on CNN's online portal, Gollust called WarnerMedia's statement "deeply disappointing" and "an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."

A spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of Cuomo in which the former primetime host claimed Zucker and Gollust were both aware and "fully supportive" of what he was doing to help his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

"The still open question is when WarnerMedia is going to release the results of its investigation and explain its supposed basis for terminating Mr Cuomo," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Zucker could not immediately be reached for comment.

CNN is part of AT&T-owned (T.N) WarnerMedia, which is being spun off in a $43 billion transaction with Discovery.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
The U.S. patient with leukaemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant.
When John Serut’s daughter asked Kenyans for help
Michelle Serut appealed for donations on Twitter to cater for her father's medical bills. John Serut succumbed to cancer on February 16, 2022.

MOST READ

List of services NTSA has suspended
List of services NTSA has suspended

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Migrants sew their mouths in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Migrants sew their mouths in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia

By Reuters | 2 days ago

U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC