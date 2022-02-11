× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Unnamed woman accuses U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in lawsuit

AMERICA
By Reuters | February 11th 2022

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs in Uppsala, Sweden, July 25, 2015. [Reuters]

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg.

In the lawsuit filed in the Central District of California against Calvin Broadus aka Snoop Dogg, the woman said Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her.

"Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg," the complaint said.

Rapper Snoop Dogg receives his star on the "Hollywood Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2018. [Reuters]

"Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

Representatives for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The woman said in the lawsuit she was also sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by a Snoop Dogg employee who is also named as a defendant. The parties tried to resolve the matter through mediation, the complaint said.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Snoop Dogg wrote that "Gold digger season is here be careful... keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small."

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, said the post appeared shortly after mediation talks broke down.

