× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Author critical of Museveni flees Uganda

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 10th 2022

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who charges that he was tortured for weeks while in detention, appears before a court in a failed bid to have his passport returned so he could seek medical treatment abroad, at a court in Kampala, Uganda on February 1, 2022. [AP]

A Ugandan author who spent nearly a month in jail after criticising President Yoweri Museveni and his son has fled the country, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, an internationally acclaimed writer, was released from jail in late January after being detained in December following a series of tweets he posted that were critical of Museveni and his son, an army general.

He was subsequently charged with communications offences. He has said that while in detention he was tortured. He told a local TV station last week that he was punched in the stomach, kicked, hit with gun butts and made to dance endlessly, and that his torturers used pliers to tear pieces of flesh from parts of his body.

KEEP READING

"Yes, he has fled," his lawyer Eron Kiiza told Reuters, adding he was destined to somewhere in Europe. Mr Kiiza said even after being released, Mr Rukirabashaija (pictured) was kept under security agents' surveillance.

"So when he asked for his passport and the court refused to give it to him, he had to make up his mind and make a choice between his life or wait for court. He has decided to choose his life," Kiiza said.

As part of his bail conditions court demanded that the satirical author deposit his passport with them. Days after surrendering his passport however he applied to the court to have it back to enable him to travel abroad for medical care.

On Monday a magistrate denied that request. Earlier on Wednesday, Rukirabashaija posted on his Facebook account criticising the magistrate.

"You value my passport more than you do to my life and non-derogable rights. ..you're a disgrace! Now, put my passport in the dock and try it. I won't face you again."

It was unclear how he had travelled without a passport.

Museveni, who has ruled the East African country since 1986, has long been accused by the opposition as well as some Western governments and pressure groups of using security forces to intimidate and harass opponents and critics. Government officials have denied those accusations.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Aspirant woos youth with jobs
Richard Ngatia said he will improve the city's infrastructure to ease the way of doing business.
Covid-stricken, Sh3m medical bill and hostile neighbours: How did former MP survive?
Former Malava MP Nathan Anaswa says Covid-19 may have given him the scare of his life but it has made him stronger and is a testimony to many.

MOST READ

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans
The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Kirsten Kanja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pay DRC $325m in reparations, ICJ orders Uganda

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Pay DRC $325m in reparations, ICJ orders Uganda
AU adopts Swahili as official working language

By Winfrey Owino | 18 hours ago

AU adopts Swahili as official working language
World Court set to rule on Congolese claim of over $11 billion from Uganda

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

World Court set to rule on Congolese claim of over $11 billion from Uganda
Spanish firm fined $6 million for Ghana truck blast that killed 13

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Spanish firm fined $6 million for Ghana truck blast that killed 13

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC