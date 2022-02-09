× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months

ASIA
By Reuters | February 9th 2022

People wearing face masks queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Central district in Hong Kong, China, February 8, 2022. [Reuters]

An elderly man who returned a positive test for Covid-19 in Hong Kong died on Tuesday, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles to cope with a worsening outbreak.

The global financial hub is due to report a record of at least 1,160 new infections on Wednesday, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 2,600 cases over the past two weeks compared with just two in December.

In total, the city has reported about 16,600 infections since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and 213 deaths, far lower tallies than in other similar cities.

KEEP READING

The Hospital Authority said late on Tuesday the 73-year-old patient was chronically ill and had returned a preliminary positive test for COVID during hospital admission screening.

It was not clear whether his death would be classified as Hong Kong's 214th COVID death as preliminary positive cases have to undergo further tests to be classified as positive.

The Chinese territory announced stringent new coronavirus restrictions and record new infections on Tuesday, while a city-wide shortage of vegetables added to the misery as truck drivers who tested positive were unable to bring them from mainland China. 

 Hong Kong has stuck to a "dynamic zero" strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible in order to eliminate the virus.

The measures, which are the toughest imposed since the start of the pandemic, are taking an increasing social and economic toll on the city's 7.5 million residents.

City leader Carrie Lam said Hong Kong was not able to try to live with the virus, like most of the rest of the world is doing, because more than 50% of the elderly have not been vaccinated.

About 80% of the city's residents have had at least one vaccine shot but many elderly people have been hesitant.

Authorities are implementing a vaccine pass from Feb. 24, which will require proof of vaccination to enter many places including shopping malls and supermarkets.

At the same time, authorities have banned gatherings of more than two people, shut schools, playgrounds, gyms and most other venues. Dining in restaurants is banned from 6 p.m., while private gatherings at home have also been restricted.

Flights are down around 90% because of travel restrictions while most people, including the majority of civil servants, are working from home.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Macron calls for calm amid efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
Macron, who in contrast to the U.S. and British leaders, has played down the likelihood that Russia may soon invade its neighbour.
Please don’t buy socks; this is what Kenyan men want on Valentine’s Day
The 14th has long been misconstrued as a day when men go all-out to gift women, with the latter barely ever returning the favour.

MOST READ

Nyambane resigns from Office of the President
Nyambane resigns from Office of the President

NATIONAL

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India summons S Korea envoy over Hyundai's Kashmir tweet

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

India summons S Korea envoy over Hyundai's Kashmir tweet
Taiwan condemns joint Russia-China statement opposing island's independence

By Agencies | 3 days ago

Taiwan condemns joint Russia-China statement opposing island's independence
Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen
Palestine and Israel embassies clash over Amnesty report

By Mwangi Maina and Patrick Vidija | 6 days ago

Palestine and Israel embassies clash over Amnesty report

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC