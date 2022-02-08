× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Canada court silences protesters' horns; police seize fuel

WORLD
By Reuters | February 8th 2022

Police in Canada's national capital have seized thousands of litres of fuel and removed an oil tanker as part of a crackdown to end days-long protest against the government's health measures, police said.

Honking had disrupted the normally quiet life of the residents in downtown Ottawa and a judge granted an interim injunction against the noise on Monday.

A "Freedom Convoy" has disrupted life in downtown Ottawa for 11 days now. What started as a movement opposing movement against a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers - a requirement mirrored by a US rule - has morphed into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many Canadian governments' public health measures.

"We are turning up the heat in every way we possibly can," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters, days after he said there may not be a "policing solution" to the occupation.

KEEP READING

"We are asking for a major push of resources to come in the next 72 hours."

Last weekend, police counted 1,000 trucks and 5,000 protesters, down from 3,000 trucks and 15,000 protesters the previous weekend.   

