× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How GBV allegations made Peru PM quit four days after appointment

AMERICA
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | February 6th 2022

Hector Valer poses for a photograph after being named prime minister by Peru's President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru February 1, 2022. [Reuters]

Peruvian Prime Minister, Hector Valer, has confirmed his exit four days after being named to the post by President Pedro Castillo. 

The decision, Reuters reports, was reached at following allegations that he beat his daughter and late wife.

On Friday, President Pedro Castillo said he would reshuffle the Cabinet in light of the allegations, but did not address whether Valer would leave or not.

President Castillo had named the cabinet just three days before, after which his pick for prime minister was widely condemned.

KEEP READING

Reuters reports that Castillo must now name his fourth cabinet in just six months, which he said will incorporate representatives from a range of political groups.

However, it is unclear when the announcement will be made.

In a recorded message broadcast on national TV, Castillo said his reshuffled Cabinet would include voices from a diverse group of political sectors. He did not give a timeline for a new slate of ministers.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo addresses the nation in a recorded message, in Lima, Peru February 4, 2022. [Reuters]

His latest Cabinet still needs to be confirmed through a Congressional vote.

Still, it is likely that Castillo will seek a new Prime Minister as many lawmakers have said they would reject Valer's appointment.

In his recorded message, Castillo also said that it was important to stand up against violence against women.

On Thursday, Valer denied beating his daughter and late wife, the subject of two police complaints.

Peru's prime minister is a powerful figure. The PM is the chief adviser to the president and also presides and helps appoint the rest of the Cabinet. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila and allies change strategy in bid to win over central Kenya vote
ODM leader Raila Odinga appears to have changed tact in his quest to win support in the Mt Kenya region.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Glowing tributes as Beth Mugo’s husband cremated in private ceremony
Glowing tributes as Beth Mugo’s husband cremated in private ceremony

NATIONAL

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside US raid on ISIS leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Inside US raid on ISIS leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast
Airlines urge White House to end COVID international travel testing rules

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Airlines urge White House to end COVID international travel testing rules
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust remarks

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust remarks
U.S. considers authorisation of first Covid vaccine for children under 5

By Reuters | 4 days ago

U.S. considers authorisation of first Covid vaccine for children under 5

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC