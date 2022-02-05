× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru in Addis for AU summit, to present malaria report

AFRICA
By Mireri Junior | February 5th 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 5, 2022, for the 35th session of the African Union Heads of State. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 35th session of the African Union Heads of State.

He will present the continent’s malaria progress report to fellow leaders, State House said in a statement on Saturday, February 5.

The 2021 World Malaria Report released by the WHO on December 6, 2021, revealed that malaria led to more total deaths than previously thought – 627,000 in 2020, a significant increase from the 409,000 deaths reported in 2019.

That increase was due, in part, to the revised number of malaria deaths among children under the age of 5, with malaria accounting for 7.8 per cent of deaths recorded in 2020, an increase from the previous 4.8 per cent.

KEEP READING

The latest report also underscored that Africa shoulders a heavier burden of malaria than previously accounted for, with 96 per cent of global deaths (601,920) from the disease occurring in the African region in 2020.

Besides presenting the malaria progress report, President Kenyatta will have other engagements during the summit.

“Additionally, President Kenyatta will witness the transfer of AU's chairmanship from President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo to President Macky Sall of Senegal, among other bilateral and multilateral engagements,” State House said on Twitter.

President Tshisekedi was, on February 6, 2021, during the 34th ordinary AU session held virtually, elected as the Union’s chairperson for 2021.

He succeeded South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who had completed his term as the 2020 AU chairperson.

Tigray conflict

In a press statement dated Wednesday, February 2, President Kenyatta urged rivalling groups in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to call a truce that would bring to an end the one-year conflict.

Thousands of people have died during the war, reports indicate.

President Kenyatta said civilians in Ethiopia have been deprived of dignity as protagonists continue to fight.

Ethiopia’s national defence forces and allied militia have, since November 2020, been fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The 35th Ordinary Session is the first physical assembly of the Heads of State since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in 2020.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Zonal Five International Handball comes to Kenya
Kenya will be looking to qualify for the IHF age-group World Cup for the first time.
Cricket: I will work with new office, CS Amina
Cricket stakeholders have been urged to give the recently appointed Independent Election Committee support as elections dates draw near.

MOST READ

Former President Daniel Moi's 8-pillar mausoleum
Former President Daniel Moi's 8-pillar mausoleum

RIFT VALLEY

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well
Uhuru delivers 50 cows to Burundi President Ndayishimiye

By Betty Njeru | 22 hours ago

Uhuru delivers 50 cows to Burundi President Ndayishimiye
Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption
Burkina junta willing to restore constitutional order, says West African bloc

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Burkina junta willing to restore constitutional order, says West African bloc

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC