× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Burkina junta willing to restore constitutional order, says West African bloc

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 4th 2022

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 14, 2021. [Reuters]

A military junta that seized power in Burkina Faso last week has shown willingness to work towards a return to constitutional order, leaders of West Africa's regional bloc said on Thursday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has asked the junta to rapidly propose an election timetable, the President of ECOWAS Commission said.

The heads of state who met in Ghana's capital Accra, said they regretted that another junta in neighbouring Mali has yet to present an acceptable path to return to constitutional order, which could leading to easing of sanctions.

ECOWAS Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou told a news conference there was no need to impose more sanctions against the military that ousted Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore.

KEEP READING

"We have engaged them. And they have shown interest that they want to work with ECOWAS towards the restoration of constitutional order," Brou said.

"Since they have shown the ability to work with ECOWAS, we can't just impose the maximum sanctions," he added.

West African leaders pose for a photograph as they arrive to attend the second emergency summit of the ECOWAS, February 3, 2022. [Reuters]

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo said at the start of the summit that the coup in Mali was "contagious" and had set a dangerous trend that led to subsequent coups in the region.

"Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the entire region," Akufo-Addo said.

ECOWAS and its Western allies have found they have limited leverage to deter the surge in support for military leadership in West Africa's Sahel region, driven largely by governments' inability to contain a worsening Islamist insurgency.

Mali's August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup there last May, one in Guinea last September, another in Burkina Faso last week and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday. read more

ECOWAS has suspended Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from the 15-nation bloc and imposed sanctions on Mali and Guinea, hitting Mali particularly hard last month after its junta failed to organise elections and proposed holding power until 2025.

Mali says it has defaulted on more than $31 million of bond payments because of the financial freeze. read more

An ECOWAS delegation met this week with Burkina Faso coup leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who declared himself head of state and has not yet proposed a timeline for returning to constitutional order.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa
Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption
President Muhammadu Buhari, in his second term in office, was elected largely on his pledge to fight corruption.

MOST READ

Atwoli: After 2022 election, you will never hear about me again
Atwoli: After 2022 election, you will never hear about me again

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption

By Reuters | 52 minutes ago

Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Kenya, 4 other African countries - WHO scientist

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Kenya, 4 other African countries - WHO scientist
Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Six killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs
High-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market, killing 26

By Reuters | 1 day ago

High-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market, killing 26

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC