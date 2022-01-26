Tropical storm Ana kills 12 in Mozambique, Malawi
AFRICA
By Reuters
| January 26th 2022
The death toll from tropical storm Ana has risen to at least 12 in Mozambique and Malawi, authorities said, although officials and aid agencies are still assessing the full impact of the storm that swept through southern Africa on Monday.
Mozambique's National Institute for Management and Disaster Risk Reduction on Tuesday said eight people had died, 54 had been injured and 895 evacuated in the prior 24 hours.
More than 20,000 people in Mozambique have been affected by the storm, with more than 3,000 homes partially destroyed and over 600 totally destroyed along with several health centres and dozens of classrooms, the institute said, adding that drones and boats had been deployed in relief efforts.
In neighbouring Malawi, where the storm led to major power cuts as flooding damaged electricity installations, the district commissioner for Chikwawa confirmed three more deaths, after the disaster department on Tuesday reported a death in Mulanje. Mozambique and other southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.
Experts say the storms have become stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.
KEEP READING
Naemi Heita, acting head of the cluster delegation in Mozambique's capital Maputo for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said clean drinking water, mosquito nets and masks were some of the immediate items needed to prevent disease outbreaks.
"Beyond the emergency response we need to make sure that we support those families to rebuild their livelihoods — their fields are submerged and their houses are destroyed, ... we need to support them to build back safer," she added.
RELATED VIDEOS
Eyes on Raila, Ruto as fight for city boss takes shapeAt the heart of the battle is the control of the county's billions with Sakaja hoping to be endorsed under Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula alliance.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Mystery of body of Embu-based DCI officer found 400km away near Iten
NATIONAL
- Former LinkedIn boss found dead in Nairobi hotel
NAIROBI
- Governor Kibwana: I disown my deputy for joining DP Ruto’s camp
EASTERN
- Governor Rasanga pulls out of parliamentary race
NYANZA
- Why I ditched Ruto for Raila, reveals MP Pkosing
POLITICS
- President Kenyatta condoles with family of former Speaker Kenneth Marende
NATIONAL
By PSCU