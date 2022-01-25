No Kenyan among 18 Africa’s richest people on Forbes
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth
| January 25th 2022
No Kenyan featured in the latest Forbes’ list of 18 richest Africans, with Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote topping the list with a net worth of $13.9 billion (Sh1.58 trillion).
Dangote has business interests in the cement and sugar industries.
The Nigerian was followed by South African fashion and retail entrepreneur Johann Rupert, who has a net worth of $11 billion (Sh1.25 trillion).
Another South African businessman, Nicky Oppenheimer, who deals in diamonds, metals and mining, took up the third-richest African position, with a net worth of $8.7 billion (Sh987.9 billion).
Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, who trades in the construction and engineering sector, was ranked the fourth-richest African, with a net worth of $8.6 billion (Sh976.5 billion).
Nigerian businessman Abdulsamad Rabiu, who deals in sugar and cement, took up the fifth position, with a net worth of $7 billion (Sh794.9 billion).
The others are Michael Adenuga of Nigeria (telecommunications and oil) with a net worth of $6.7 billion (Sh760.8 billion), Issad Rebrab of Algeria (food and beverage) with a net worth of $5.1 billion (Sh579.1 billion), Naguib Sawiris of Egypt (telecommunications) with a net worth of $3.4 billion (Sh386.1 billion), Patrice Motsepe of South Africa (metals and mining) with a net worth of $3.1 billion (Sh352 billion), Koos Bekker of South Africa (media and entertainment) with a net worth of $2.7 billion (Sh306.6 billion) and Strive Masiyiwa of Zimbabwe (telecommunications), whose net worth is also $2.7 billion (Sh306.6 billion).
The others are:
12. Mohamed Mansour (Egypt); $2.5 billion (Sh283.9 billion); automotive
13. Aziz Akhannouch (Morocco); $2.2 billion (Sh249.8 billion); petroleum, diversified.
14. Michiel Le Roux (South Africa); $1.7 billion (Sh193 billion); banking.
15. Othman Benjelloun (Morocco); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); banking and insurance.
15. Mohammed Dewji (Tanzania); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); textile, flour, beverages and edible oils.
15. Youssef Mansour (Egypt); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); sole distributor of GM vehicles and Caterpillar equipment in Egypt and several other countries.
18. Yasseen Mansour (Egypt); $1.1 billion (Sh124.9 billion); real estate.
In Kenya, the wealthiest person is Sameer Naushad Merali (the heir of late businessman Naushad Merali) who has a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion). He is followed by Bidco Group of Companies founder Bhimji Depar Shah, with a net worth of $750 million (Sh85 billion).
This is according to Oxfam International, a global charity organisation that fights inequality.
Also ranked in the top five are textile manufacturer Jaswinder Singh Bedi (third) at $680 million (Sh77.1 billion) and Mahendra Rambhai Patel (fifth) at $430 million (Sh48.7 billion), whose family owns Ramco Group, a conglomerate with interests in print, hardware, manufacturing, office supply and property sectors.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is ranked as the-fourth wealthiest Kenyan, with a net worth of $530 million (Sh60 billion).
