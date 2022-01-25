× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
No Kenyan among 18 Africa’s richest people on Forbes

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | January 25th 2022

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa with a net worth of Sh1.58 trillion. [Courtesy]

No Kenyan featured in the latest Forbes’ list of 18 richest Africans, with Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote topping the list with a net worth of $13.9 billion (Sh1.58 trillion).

Dangote has business interests in the cement and sugar industries.

The Nigerian was followed by South African fashion and retail entrepreneur Johann Rupert, who has a net worth of $11 billion (Sh1.25 trillion).

Another South African businessman, Nicky Oppenheimer, who deals in diamonds, metals and mining, took up the third-richest African position, with a net worth of $8.7 billion (Sh987.9 billion).

KEEP READING

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, who trades in the construction and engineering sector, was ranked the fourth-richest African, with a net worth of $8.6 billion (Sh976.5 billion).

Nigerian businessman Abdulsamad Rabiu, who deals in sugar and cement, took up the fifth position, with a net worth of $7 billion (Sh794.9 billion).

The others are Michael Adenuga of Nigeria (telecommunications and oil) with a net worth of $6.7 billion (Sh760.8 billion), Issad Rebrab of Algeria (food and beverage) with a net worth of $5.1 billion (Sh579.1 billion), Naguib Sawiris of Egypt (telecommunications) with a net worth of $3.4 billion (Sh386.1 billion), Patrice Motsepe of South Africa (metals and mining) with a net worth of $3.1 billion (Sh352 billion), Koos Bekker of South Africa (media and entertainment) with a net worth of $2.7 billion (Sh306.6 billion) and Strive Masiyiwa of Zimbabwe (telecommunications), whose net worth is also $2.7 billion (Sh306.6 billion).

The others are:

12. Mohamed Mansour (Egypt); $2.5 billion (Sh283.9 billion); automotive

13. Aziz Akhannouch (Morocco); $2.2 billion (Sh249.8 billion); petroleum, diversified.

14. Michiel Le Roux (South Africa); $1.7 billion (Sh193 billion); banking.

15. Othman Benjelloun (Morocco); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); banking and insurance.

15. Mohammed Dewji (Tanzania); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); textile, flour, beverages and edible oils.

15. Youssef Mansour (Egypt); $1.5 billion (Sh170.3 billion); sole distributor of GM vehicles and Caterpillar equipment in Egypt and several other countries.

18. Yasseen Mansour (Egypt); $1.1 billion (Sh124.9 billion); real estate.

In Kenya, the wealthiest person is Sameer Naushad Merali (the heir of late businessman Naushad Merali) who has a net worth of $790 million (Sh89.6 billion). He is followed by Bidco Group of Companies founder Bhimji Depar Shah, with a net worth of $750 million (Sh85 billion).

This is according to Oxfam International, a global charity organisation that fights inequality.

Also ranked in the top five are textile manufacturer Jaswinder Singh Bedi (third) at $680 million (Sh77.1 billion) and Mahendra Rambhai Patel (fifth) at $430 million (Sh48.7 billion), whose family owns Ramco Group, a conglomerate with interests in print, hardware, manufacturing, office supply and property sectors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is ranked as the-fourth wealthiest Kenyan, with a net worth of $530 million (Sh60 billion).

Share this story

