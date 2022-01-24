× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp

AFRICA
By Reuters | January 24th 2022

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. [Reuters, Zohra Bensemra]

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was underway as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants. 

Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday. Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

KEEP READING

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.

