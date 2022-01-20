Stampede at Liberia church gathering kills 29
AFRICA
By Reuters
| January 20th 2022
A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.
The incident occurred during an all-night Christian worship event at New Kru Town, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, deputy information minister Jalawah Tonpo said. He did not indicate what caused the stampede.
"The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country."
President George Weah is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, his press office said.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Husband of woman whose body was dumped in Ruiru speaksThe recovery of a woman's body stashed and dumped in a briefcase around the fence of a Recce Squad camp in Kimbo left many in shock.
MOST READ
City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party
NAIROBI
- Top KANU official tells off Atwoli over bid to join Azimio la Umoja
POLITICS
- 2,945 teaching positions advertised as TSC seeks to fill gaps left
NATIONAL
- No more adjournment of cases set for hearing, Koome says
COAST
- Fight over First-Year JKUAT girl ends tragically
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth
- Juja woman who was killed, stashed in suitcase identified
CENTRAL
By Fred Kagonye