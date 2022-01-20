× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stampede at church event in Liberian capital kills 29

AFRICA
By Reuters | January 20th 2022

A general view shows the city of Monrovia, Liberia October 12, 2017. [Reuters]

A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.

The incident occurred during an all-night Christian worship event at New Kru Town, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, Jalawah Tonpo said.

"The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country."

Exodus Morias, a resident who attended the event, told Reuters the stampede began after a group of armed men rushed the crowd in an attempt to stage a robbery.

KEEP READING

"We saw a group of men with cutlasses and other weapons coming toward the crowd," Morias said. "While running, some people dropped and others fell on the ground and walked over them."

Bands of Liberian street gangs known as Zogos commonly commit robberies with machetes and other small weapons.

Police spokesman Moses Carter declined to comment on what caused the incident. He said an investigation is under way.

President George Weah, who is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, declared a three-day period of national mourning and said the Liberian Red Cross and Disaster Management Agency had been called in to assist victims, his office said.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Dembele must leave in January for his and Barca's sake, says club director
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele must leave the club before the January transfer window closes for both his sake as well as the Catalan club to ensur
Digital Saccos: An innovative way for youth to save without the hassle
To join MOMBO Sacco, download the MOMBO App from either the play store or AppStore.

MOST READ

City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party
City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party

NAIROBI

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Heritage land dispute over Amazon's new Africa HQ goes to court

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Heritage land dispute over Amazon's new Africa HQ goes to court
Appeal in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's case can proceed without him, judge rules

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Appeal in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's case can proceed without him, judge rules
Nigeria’s Biafra separatist leader denies new terrorism charges

By Reuters | 15 hours ago

Nigeria’s Biafra separatist leader denies new terrorism charges
Seven dead in crackdown on anti-coup rallies in Sudan –medics

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Seven dead in crackdown on anti-coup rallies in Sudan –medics

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC