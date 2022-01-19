US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19
AMERICA
By Reuters
| January 19th 2022
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.
In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4." The CDC also raised another 20 countries to Level 3: High," including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.
KEEP READING
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
UDA asks party coordinators eyeing elective posts to resignUDA has directed its coordinators at the grassroots seeking elective positions to resign and allow others to serve.
Munya meets CoG to review impact of agriculture reformsThe two-day forum aims to give policy direction on the agriculture sector and governance issues affecting the two levels of government.
MOST READ
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
POLITICS
- Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why I can’t support Raila Odinga
NATIONAL
- PS clears the air on transition of students to junior high school
EDUCATION
By James Omoro
- Juja: ‘Revenge message’ written on body of woman found stashed in suitcase
CENTRAL
- Section of Thika-Garissa Road to be closed for 77 days
NORTH EASTERN
- Jimi Wajingi claims Raila Odinga fall-out has led to his woes
NATIONAL