× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Snowstorm strands motorists, grounds planes in eastern U.S., Canada

AMERICA
By Reuters | January 18th 2022

A National Park Service worker shovels snow near the Washington Monument after a stormy night, in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2022. [Reuters]

A winter snowstorm creeping up the East Coast of the United States into Canada on Monday was expected to dump more than two feet (60 cm) of snow in some areas, grounding planes and stranding motorists.

More than 4,200 flights in the United States were cancelled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Nearly 90,000 homes and businesses between Georgia and Maine lacked electricity, according to Power Outage.US.

Traffic was snarled in Toronto, Canada's largest city, as the snowstorm brought visibility to near zero, shut subway lines and left motorists stranded on local highways for hours.

Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians helped push cars up a street at the main commuter route in central Toronto. The region was predicted to get up to 2 feet of snow, and an extreme weather warning was in effect. Authorities asked residents to stay off the roads

KEEP READING

In neighbouring Quebec, the weather caused traffic accidents, including pileups involving dozens of vehicles that forced authorities to close some highways, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC).

In the eastern United States, officials likewise urged residents to stay off snowy roads on the holiday honouring slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Ashtabula, Ohio, on Lake Erie, recorded 27 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while parts of New York state, Pennsylvania and North Carolina received more than 20 inches.

Atlanta saw its first snow in four years, according to the NWS, and some regions in North Carolina had record snowfalls.

As the storm swept north, northern Maine and New Hampshire were still due for another 2 to 4 inches of ice and snow Monday evening, the weather service said. Blustery conditions were predicted across much of the region into Tuesday.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Deep State
Marseille receive one-year transfer ban over Gueye dispute - Watford
Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille have been handed a one-year transfer ban by FIFA for their involvement in a long-running transfer dispute over Senega

MOST READ

Woman bought cake, wrote five-page suicide note before killing self and two children
Woman bought cake, wrote five-page suicide note before killing self and two children

CENTRAL

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
U.S. appeals court delays legal challenge to Texas abortion law

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

U.S. appeals court delays legal challenge to Texas abortion law
Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
US offers Sh794m bounty for terror suspect

By Fred Kagonye | 4 days ago

US offers Sh794m bounty for terror suspect
Magawa, 'hero rat' who sniffed out 71 land mines, dies in retirement

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Magawa, 'hero rat' who sniffed out 71 land mines, dies in retirement

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC