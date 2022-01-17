× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taliban teargases Afghan women protesting for rights in Kabul

ASIA
By Agencies | January 17th 2022

The Taliban members fired tear gas and used pepper spray against the Afghan women who were protesting for their rights in Kabul on Sunday, reported local media.

The Taliban used force against Afghan women who once again took to the streets of Kabul to protest violations of their rights and a set of regulations imposed on them, reported Sputnik citing a protester.

"We came out for women's rights. We protested peacefully, said the protester, adding, "The Taliban harassed me."

It came after the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice last week issued posters in Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up.

KEEP READING

The ministry had also prohibited women from travelling without having their faces covered in public transport.

The new rulers in Kabul had also banned women from appearing in media and attending educational institutions without conforming attire, said Sputnik.

Following the Taliban's power grab in Kabul, Afghan women have repeatedly protested in a number of cities in the country, asking that their rights be respected and for representation in the government and local authorities.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sort yourselves out, Magoha to private schools over State grant
CS George Magoha said the first batch of the 10,000 classes is expected to be complete by March.
Mijikenda rites that have stood the test of time
These rituals are meant to prevent bad omen or calamities such as prolonged droughts and hunger in the community.

MOST READ

VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting
VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting

EASTERN

By Stephen Nzioka

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, local media reports

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 17 hours ago

Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation advisories, local media reports
Biden imposes first sanctions over North Korea weapons program after missile tests

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Biden imposes first sanctions over North Korea weapons program after missile tests
Access to internet restricted in Kazakhstan due to protests

By Agencies | 6 days ago

Access to internet restricted in Kazakhstan due to protests
India imposes Covid-19 weekend curfew after chief minister tests positive

By Reuters | 12 days ago

India imposes Covid-19 weekend curfew after chief minister tests positive

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC