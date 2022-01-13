UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations
EUROPE
By Reuters
| January 13th 2022
Britain's Prince Andrew has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
The move comes after Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him that accuses him of sexual abuse.
"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and his other roles would be distributed among other members of the Royal family. They would not return to Prince Andrew.
