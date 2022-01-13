Nigeria lifts Twitter ban from midnight, government says
AFRICA
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino
| January 13th 2022
Nigeria has lifted its ban on Twitter from midnight after the social media platform reached an agreement with the government.
The micro-blogging social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements with authorities in the West African country, a senior government official said on Wednesday, January 13.
The Nigerian government suspended Twitter on June 4, 2021, after it removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.
Subsequently, a number of Telecoms companies blocked access to users in Nigeria.
KEEP READING
The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said in a statement that President Buhari had given the approval to lift the suspension.
"Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built...," Abdullahi's statement said.
The company would work with the federal government and the broader industry "to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries," it said.
"Therefore, the (federal government) lifts the suspension of the Twitter operations in Nigeria from midnight of 13th January 2022."
Abdullahi, who also chaired a joint technical committee of Nigerian and Twitter officials, said the U.S. company agreed to appoint a country representative to engage with Nigerian authorities and comply with local tax obligations.
RELATED VIDEOS
Magawa, 'hero rat' who sniffed out 71 land mines, dies in retirementThe African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals.
Norman Nyagah seeks political comeback as senator in EmbuNorman Nyaga is optimistic about bringing cohesion among local leaders whose disunity was partly to blame for challenges facing Embu County.
MOST READ
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula jolted as defections rock ANC and Ford Kenya
POLITICS
- Magufuli to Samia
CARTOONS
By Gado
- UDA unveils members of Ruto’s presidential campaign team
NATIONAL
- Kabando wa Kabando to vie for Nyeri Senator
CENTRAL
By Betty Njeru
- Havi ousted, Linda Kiome new LSK chair
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Kiraitu Murungi party lauds Ndiritu Muriithi's appointment to head Raila Odinga team
POLITICS