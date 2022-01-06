× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

12 killed in early-morning Philadelphia apartment fire

AMERICA
By Reuters | January 6th 2022

A screenshot of the apartment as firefighters battle to put off the fire.

Twelve people, including eight children, were killed early on Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia in one of the city's worst such fires in recent years.

Philadelphia fire officials revised the death toll down to 12, from the 13 they reported earlier.

"Keep those babies in your prayers," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters after First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy told a news conference that eight children were killed in the blaze.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the second floor of a three-story row house in the city's Fairmont neighbourhood. The building is owned by the federally funded Philadelphia Housing Authority, the fourth-largest housing authority in the United States.

KEEP READING

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was still being investigated, but that the building was overcrowded, with 26 inside a structure meant to accommodate two families, and they cited the failure of smoke detectors.

Neighbors told local news crews they were jolted awake by the sound of screams and a smell of burning and ran outside to see flames licking second-floor windows.

"It was terrible," Murphy told reporters. "I've been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to."

Conflicting accounts were given about the building's smoke detectors.

Fire department officials said four smoke detectors were installed in the building and had last been inspected in 2020. Dinesh Indala, executive vice president at the Philadelphia Housing Authority, told reporters there were six devices last inspected in May 2021.

A resident told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the housing authority should replace battery-powered smoke detectors with hard-wired detectors, saying tenants sometimes removed the batteries when cooking or smoking inside.

Jenna Collins, a housing attorney at Philadelphia's Community Legal Services, said some tenants had requested hard-wired detectors.

Collins said the housing authority appeared to have installed enough detectors and inspected them frequently enough to comply with the codes. She said it was not unusual to see overcrowded public housing.

"It's a symptom of the fact that there's not enough habitable, affordable housing," she said. "Especially right now, when we've had so many people in the city lose income."

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has offered assistance to Philadelphia officials, Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

KPA readies to complete second oil terminal
The new terminal, which has multiple berths, will reduce freight costs for fuel importers while reducing the penalties levied by shipowners.
Five ex- Guatemalan paramilitaries stand trial for civil war, rape of 36 women
Prosecutors told the court they had at least 200 pieces of evidence, including testimonies and expert opinions, to present regarding the rapes.

MOST READ

Dead family members notice moved Kenyans
Dead family members notice moved Kenyans

NATIONAL

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Five ex- Guatemalan paramilitaries stand trial for civil war, rape of 36 women

By Reuters | 6 minutes ago

Five ex- Guatemalan paramilitaries stand trial for civil war, rape of 36 women
Colombian suspected of involvement in killing of Haiti president arrested in Panama

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Colombian suspected of involvement in killing of Haiti president arrested in Panama
Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt -PM's office

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt -PM's office
Actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Actress Betty White dies just shy of her 100th birthday

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC