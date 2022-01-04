Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt -PM's office
WORLD
By Reuters
| January 4th 2022
Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement.
Henry's office said on Monday that "bandits and terrorists" had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.
Video footage broadcast on social media showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.
Haitian media pointed to possible gang involvement in the shooting, which they said killed one person and injured two more.
KEEP READING
- Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
- Gun attack on Ugandan ex-army chief kills daughter, driver -military
- Soldiers wanted to kill me, Ethiopian Premier says
- Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
- Gun attack on Ugandan ex-army chief kills daughter, driver -military
- Soldiers wanted to kill me, Ethiopian Premier says
Gangs' hold on parts of Haiti has strengthened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
Police, who called Saturday's attack the work of "armed groups," were unable to immediately confirm casualties. Prior to the incident, a local gang boss had made threats against Henry in local media.
The prime minister's office said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects who fired on Henry's convoy.
The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of officials in Haiti since Moise's assassination.
Henry, whose administration is facing mounting challenges to its legitimacy, was sworn in as prime minister barely two weeks after Moise's killing at the hands of suspected mercenaries. The country has yet to set a date to elect Moise's successor.
Firefighters battle another fire at SA parliament, suspect charged with arsonPolice have charged a 49-year-old man with arson and other offences including theft, and he was expected to appear in court on today.
Shaw questions United togetherness, Rangnick defends Greenwood subManchester United defender Luke Shaw has questioned the togetherness and commitment of Ralf Rangnick's squad after Monday's 1-0 home defeat by Wolverh
MOST READ
Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations
NAIROBI
- Mumias East MP Washiali, a key Ruto ally, won't run for any seat in 2022
POLITICS
- Dr Richard Leakey: A swashbuckler with intent
NATIONAL
- List of 11 prominent people in Kenya who were cremated
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- Woman kills self, her two children by setting house on fire
WESTERN
- Former running mate to Mudavadi: Don’t fall for Ruto’s seduction
POLITICS