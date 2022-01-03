× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Botswana's president in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

AFRICA
By Reuters | January 3rd 2022

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. [Courtesy]

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reuters on Monday, January 3, quoted a government spokesperson who confirmed that the President's positive result was confirmed in routine testing.

"The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors," John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for Government Communications, said in a statement.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation, Dipowe said.

New coronavirus infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich Southern African country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron.

But health officials say hospitalisations have not spiked.

Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its eligible population of around 1.3 million people.

Health officials said on Dec. 29 that Botswana would start to administer booster doses while the age limit for vaccination was reduced to 12 years from 18 years.

 This marks the second time in six months that Masisi is being quarantined.

On June 1, Masisi, 57, was cleared for release from quarantine after spending two weeks in self-isolation.

It was believed that the President might have contracted the virus while on a trip in Harare, Zimbabwe.

