38 killed in gold mine collapse in southern Sudan
AFRICA
By Xinhua
| December 29th 2021
At least 38 people have been killed after a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan State in southern Sudan, a government agency said in a statement.
"The General Manager of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited eulogises the death of 38 miners who died as a result of the collapse of Umm Draisaya mine," the statement read.
The collapsed gold mine lies near El Nuhud town in West Kordofan State, 500km west of Sudan's capital Khartoum.
The government of West Kordofan State and the state's security committee previously issued a decision to close the mine.
