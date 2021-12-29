× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
38 killed in gold mine collapse in southern Sudan

AFRICA
By Xinhua | December 29th 2021
The collapsed gold mine lies near El Nuhud town in West Kordofan State, 500km west of Sudan's capital Khartoum. [Reuters file photo]

At least 38 people have been killed after a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan State in southern Sudan, a government agency said in a statement.

"The General Manager of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited eulogises the death of 38 miners who died as a result of the collapse of Umm Draisaya mine," the statement read.

The collapsed gold mine lies near El Nuhud town in West Kordofan State, 500km west of Sudan's capital Khartoum. 

The government of West Kordofan State and the state's security committee previously issued a decision to close the mine.

China's real estate regulator vows to tackle property delivery risks
Although Chinese regulators have marginally eased funding restrictions to avoid a hand-landing of the sector, Wang ruled out policy reversal.
Should you build for rent or sale?
The disadvantage of the tenant purchase agreement is that one can lose any equity accumulated towards the purchase of the house.

