× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopian Airlines to resume Boeing 737 Max operations in February

AFRICA
By Agencies and Mireri Junior | December 28th 2021

Ethiopian Airlines will resume operations with Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in February 2022, nearly three years after the crash of 737 MAX one of its airlines in 2019 prompting global grounding of the type.

According to FlightGlobal the Addis Ababa-based carrier is in the final stage of returning the type to service, with the first flight “expected on 1 February” next year.

Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam said the decision was guided by safety measures that have been taken after the March 10, 2019 crash that killed 157 people.

“Safety is our topmost priority at Ethiopian Airlines and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take,” GebreMariam was quoted saying on Monday.

KEEP READING

“It is in line with this guiding principle that we are now returning the Boeing 737 Max to service.”

GebreMariam cites the recertification by regulatory bodies around the world and its return to service with “more than 34 airlines”, which have completed “more than 275,000 commercial flights” with the Max over the past year.

This comes after Indonesia on Tuesday lifted the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max to clear the aircraft for a return to service three years after one of the aircraft crashed killing all 189 people on board.

The approval for the aircraft's return comes months after it returned to service in the United States and Europe, and follows the recent lifting of grounding orders in countries including Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Ethiopia.

Compensatory damages

Boeing Co last month agreed to acknowledge liability for compensatory damages in lawsuits filed by families of the 157 people killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, according to a filing in US District Court in Chicago.

As a result of the agreement between Boeing and the families, lawyers for the victims will not seek punitive damages and Boeing will not challenge the lawsuits being filed in Illinois.

"Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who lost loved ones in the accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their loss," the planemaker said in a statement on Wednesday. "By accepting responsibility, Boeing’s agreement with the families allows the parties to focus their efforts on determining the appropriate compensation for each family."

Lawyers for the victims noted in a statement that Boeing admitted under the agreement "that the 737 MAX had an unsafe condition, and that it will not attempt to blame anyone else" for the crash.

"This is a significant milestone for the families in their pursuit of justice against Boeing, as it will ensure they are all treated equitably and eligible to recover full damages under Illinois law while creating a pathway for them to proceed to a final resolution, whether through settlements or trial," the lawyers said.

They added the compensation "will serve to hold Boeing fully accountable for the deaths of the 157 people who perished."

A judge has set a hearing for next Tuesday on the agreement.

Boeing's best-selling plane was grounded for 20 months after 346 people died in two 737 MAX crashes - in Indonesia in 2018 and in Ethiopia in 2019. The plane returned to service after Boeing made significant software and training improvements.

The crashes already have cost Boeing some $20 billion. In January, Boeing agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice including $2.5 billion in fines and compensation stemming from the 737 MAX crashes.

In an interview, US consumer activist Ralph Nader criticized the deal since it will prevent lawyers from questioning current and former Boeing senior executives and pursuing punitive damage claims. Nader’s niece was among 157 victims.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Residents plead for State protection as two killed by hyenas
Residents living around Witethie were asked to exercise caution over the roaming hyenas.
Get ready for toughest academic year, teachers and learners told
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said teachers would be critical to the successes of the exams and taming cases of arson attacks in schools.

MOST READ

Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals
Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
38 killed in gold mine collapse in southern Sudan

By Xinhua | 2 days ago

38 killed in gold mine collapse in southern Sudan
In Ethiopia war, new abuse charges turn the spotlight on Tigrayan former rulers

By Reuters | 2 days ago

In Ethiopia war, new abuse charges turn the spotlight on Tigrayan former rulers
20 famous Desmond Tutu quotes

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

20 famous Desmond Tutu quotes
Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC