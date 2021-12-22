× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK reduces COVID-19 self-isolation to 7 days for most in England

EUROPE
By Reuters | December 22nd 2021

Women wearing face masks wait to cross a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain. [Reuters]

The British government said that from Wednesday it was reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Britain and record levels of cases over the past week many, industries are struggling with staff shortages, including hospitals which have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said its analysis suggested a seven-day isolation period alongside two negative lateral flow test results had nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without testing.

"We want to reduce the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives," health secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

KEEP READING

Rapid lateral flow tests, which are provided free by Britain's National Health Service, can be self-administered by people at home and give a result in 15 to 30 minutes.

Those who receive a negative lateral flow result on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, with tests taken 24 hours apart, will no longer have to isolate for 10 days, the government said.

The UKHSA said it "strongly advised" those who leave their self-isolation after seven days to limit contact with others in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home and minimise contact with those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"The new approach reflects latest evidence on how long cases transmit the virus for, and supports essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus," the UKHSA said.

There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant and so far 14 people have died with it, according to UK government data.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards. read more

Further restrictions will depend on the data received.

"As the prime minister said, the decision is finely balanced. The whole government is looking at all the data on a daily basis and we keep that very carefully under review," said Javid.

"If new restrictions are required, should the data show that they are required then, of course we won't hesitate to act."

The UKHSA is expected to publish more data on Omicron before Christmas.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Senate, National Assembly turf wars delay release of conditional grants to counties
Counties will wait longer to receive conditional grants after the Senate rejected amendments by the National Assembly on the County Governments Grants
Napoli striker Osimhen 'available' for AFCON despite injury
Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen said he will be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after returning to training ahead of schedule.

MOST READ

Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout
Wavinya allays fears of Uhuru-Kalonzo fallout

EASTERN

By Erastus Mulwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife Sh80bn for child custody

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 18 hours ago

Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife Sh80bn for child custody
Envoy: Belarus ready to deepen trade relations with Kenya

By Mireri Junior | 1 day ago

Envoy: Belarus ready to deepen trade relations with Kenya
Omicron is very serious threat, what we know is bad - UK health official

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Omicron is very serious threat, what we know is bad - UK health official
France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

By Reuters | 10 days ago

France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC