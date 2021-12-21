× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife Sh80bn for child custody

EUROPE
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | December 21st 2021

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. [Reuters]

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by London High Court to provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds (Sh83 billion) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife over their two children.

The bulk of the massive award to Princess Haya bint al-Hussein is to ensure their lifetime security, not least to address the "grave risk" posed to them by the sheikh himself, said the judge, Philip Moor.

The judge said: "She is not asking for an award for herself other than for security" and to compensate her for the possessions she lost as a result of the marital breakdown.

He also directed Mohammed to make a one-off payment of 251.5 million pounds within three months to Haya for the upkeep of her British mansions, to cover the money she said she was owed for jewellery and racehorses, and for her future security costs.

Princess Haya is the half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah.

These payments will be guaranteed via 290-million-pound security held by HSBC bank.

The final sum, despite being believed by some London lawyers to be the largest public award ever ordered by an English family court, is less than half of the 1.4 billion pounds that Haya had originally sought.

During almost seven hours of testimony, Haya, 47, said a large one-off payment would allow for a clean break and remove the sheikh's hold over her and their children.

"I really want to be free and I want them to be free," she told the court.

The sheikh, who is vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, was also told to provide 3 million pounds towards the education of Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, and 9.6 million pounds in arrears. He was also asked to pay 11.2 million pounds a year for the children's maintenance, and for their security when they become adults.

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for the sheikh said he "has always ensured that his children are provided for" and asked for the media to respect their privacy.

A lawyer for Haya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

66-year old woman fined Sh50,000 for assaulting sister-in-law
Virginia Waveti, 66, had denied assaulting her sister-in-law, Jane Wanjiru Njiru on July 22, 2021, at Kavutiri village in Embu County.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

;
