Uganda Omicron cases increase to 25

AFRICA
By Patrick Vidija | December 18th 2021

The number of detected Omicron cases in Uganda has increased to 25 cases up from the 7 cases initially confirmed by the Ministry of Health on December 7, 2021.

The Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday said the increase in the Omicron variant cases had been detected following the genomic sequencing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa said the new cases were from samples obtained from travellers through the Entebbe International Airport between November 28th and 29th.

“The cases were imported from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria as per the laboratory findings,” said Mwebesa.

He said the majority of these cases are under home isolation in Kampala and Wakiso districts

The DG said to date, the Ministry of Health has not yet confirmed any secondary cases in Uganda, or any significant shift in transmission, or changes in the severity of the illness amongst the confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“However, since starting mandatory testing of all passengers at Entebbe International Airport on 27th October 2021, the number of positive cases among incoming travellers has increased from a daily average of 6 to 90 cases in the past seven days including confirmed imported cases of omicron,” he said.

He said the positive cases that have been so far reported are mainly among travellers from Kenya, South Africa, South, Sudan, Congo, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Mwebesa said evidence from elsewhere in the over 60 countries and territories, where the omicron variant has been shown to be very highly transmissible, it appears it will replace the existing SARS COV 2 viruses and variants.

“It also appears to have a shorter incubation period, and infects both infants and adults, and affects the unvaccinated more. However, the Ministry of Health has observed that the mortality and severity of the omicron variant appear to be lower than the delta variant,” he said.

The DG said in light of the increased cases of Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health is working with regional and national authorities in South Africa to understand the Omicron virus better and ensure optimal response and control.

“Variants emerge when the vaccine coverage is low. Therefore, accelerating vaccination will deny transmission of the virus among susceptible individuals,” he said.

Mwebesa said the Ministry is also intensifying mandatory testing, and follow up of positive cases for all incoming travellers at the 5 major points of entry (PoEs) of Malaba, Elegu, Busia, Mutukula, and Mpondwe.

“The testing will be implemented by the private sector already existing at the POEs as the Ministry of Health builds adequate capacity to take over, just like we did at Entebbe International Airport,” he said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

