UK removes all 11 African countries from Covid-19 travel red list

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | December 15th 2021

Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Reuters]

The United Kingdom has removed all 11 African countries from its travel red list over risk of spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The countries: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were featured in the list.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to South Africa based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks,” UK’s Foreign Travel Advice noted.

UK Health Secretary Sajid David made the announcement on Tuesday, saying all the countries would be removed from the quarantine category on Wednesday at 4 am.

The travel ban was instituted in November following the emergence of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

However, Britain’s current testing requirements will remain as is and reviewed first week of January, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

All arrivals into the UK are required to show a negative pre-departure PCR or lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arriving.

Kenya was scrapped off UK's Covid-19 red-list in September.

Passengers traveling from London to Kenya are required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival in England, show proof of a completed passenger locator form 48 hours before arrival in the UK, and proof of full vaccination. 

