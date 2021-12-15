× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery

AMERICA
By Reuters | December 15th 2021

O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, July 20, 2017. [Reuters]

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and television personality who was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, won an early release from parole on a Nevada robbery conviction, police said on Tuesday.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping in a dispute over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas casino hotel. He served nine years in a Nevada prison, and was released on parole in 2017.

"Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022," Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said in a statement.

O.J. Simpson. [Reuters]

"A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021," she said.

Simpson lives in a gated community in Las Vegas, where he plays golf.

He was acquitted by a jury in 1995 of the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1997, he lost a civil wrongful death suit and the court awarded a $33.5 million judgment against him.

The Hall of Fame running back also made a name for himself as a popular pitchman and actor. But the image many remember best was Simpson in his white Ford Bronco fleeing in a live, nationally televised police pursuit after the two stabbed and slashed bodies were found in his ex-wife's Los Angeles home.

 

Share this story
Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant
Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant, urges citizens aged 12 and above to be fully vaccinated; Health Minister Daniel Ngamije says.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kiraitu Murungi: My party delegates will decide between Ruto and Raila
Kiraitu Murungi: My party delegates will decide between Ruto and Raila

EASTERN

By Phares Mutembei

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
At least 54 killed, more than 100 injured after truck overturns in Mexico

By Reuters | 4 days ago

At least 54 killed, more than 100 injured after truck overturns in Mexico
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser's ex-boyfriend testifies he drove girls to Epstein home

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell accuser's ex-boyfriend testifies he drove girls to Epstein home
Facebook struggle with Gateway and containing disinformation

By Reuters | 11 days ago

Facebook struggle with Gateway and containing disinformation

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC