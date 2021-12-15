× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | December 15th 2021

A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Masaka hospital in Kigali, Rwanda. [Reuters]

Rwanda has confirmed six cases of the Omicron variant, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

The country’s Health Minister Daniel Ngamije, in a statement, said the variant was discovered through genomic sequencing of samples collected from travelers and those they came into contact with.

“This variant of Covid-19 has been shown to spread rapidly and the new preventive measures announced by Cabinet are intended to contain the spread,” Ngamije said.

Rwanda’s Cabinet has also suspended night club operations and live band entertainment.

KEEP READING

The East African country had on November 28 temporarily suspended direct flights between Rwanda and Southern Africa, over concerns of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“All arriving passengers must quarantine for 24 hours at a designated hotel at their own cost,” the office of the Prime Minister said.

Rwanda has over 101,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 1,344 deaths since the onset of the disease in March last year

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Fish from China and Uganda vie for appetising Kisumu market
Multiple agencies, including the Department of Health, have been inspecting the fish from Uganda and China to ensure that they are safe.
O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery
Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping in a dispute over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

MOST READ

Kiraitu Murungi: My party delegates will decide between Ruto and Raila
Kiraitu Murungi: My party delegates will decide between Ruto and Raila

EASTERN

By Phares Mutembei

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said

By Reuters | 4 days ago

ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said
US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania

By Betty Njeru | 5 days ago

US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania
African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations

By Reuters | 6 days ago

African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations
Up to 1 million COVID vaccines expired in Nigeria last month

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Up to 1 million COVID vaccines expired in Nigeria last month

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC