× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New Zealand authorities probe claims man received 10 Covid vaccinations in a day

WORLD
By Betty Njeru and Agencies | December 14th 2021

Covid-19 vaccination in London.[Reuters]

New Zealand authorities are investigating claims that a man received up to 10 Covid-19 vaccinations in a day.

New Zealand’s Health Ministry said it was aware of the issue and taking necessary steps to investigate the incident, the Health vaccine program manager Astrid Koornneef told local media.     

“We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” Koornneef said. 

New Zealand news outlets; The New Zealand Herald and Stuff reported that the unidentified man took ten vaccinations on behalf of other people who wanted the privileges of the vaccinated but did not want to take the shots.

KEEP READING

He is said to have visited several vaccination centres, on the guise of being hired by individuals to take the jabs on their behalf.

"To assume another person's identity and receive medical treatment is dangerous. This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identity and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not,” immunization program manager Koornneef said.

The country’s Health ministry would not say where the vaccinations took place but advised the man to visit a doctor as soon as possible.

“If you know of someone who has had more vaccine doses than recommended, they should seek clinical advice as soon as practicable,” Koornneef is quoted saying in New Zealand Herald.

No data on multiple shots

Stuff, who spoke to University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris reported that there isn’t sufficient data to prove what excessive Covid-19 vaccine doses might do to a person, but this could mean the vaccine doesn’t work well.

Harris said the man was likely to feel rough for a day or two as his body mounts an immune response to the multiple vaccines.

"It’s unbelievably selfish," she added.

Malaghan Institute Director and immunologist Graham Le Gros told DW that the actions were "silly and dangerous."

New Zealand has reported 13,067 Covid-19 cases and forty-seven deaths since the onset of the disease. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

2022 election: Is there a need for manifestoes?
Do we need new manifestoes when In less than 400 words Vision 2030 promises to create a globally competitive and prosperous country?
Police shoot dead two suspected robbers in Ruaka, recover gun and bullets
A pistol and five bullets were recovered from the deceased, police said.

MOST READ

Renewed hurdle for DP Ruto in Rift as Raila join 2022 race
Renewed hurdle for DP Ruto in Rift as Raila join 2022 race

POLITICS

By Titus Too

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Production suspensions in Chinese manufacturing hub amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Production suspensions in Chinese manufacturing hub amid COVID-19 outbreak
Hong Kong media tycoon Lai, others jailed over banned Tiananmen Massacre vigil

By Agencies | 11 hours ago

Hong Kong media tycoon Lai, others jailed over banned Tiananmen Massacre vigil
Omicron Covid variant claims first victim in UK

By Mirror | 19 hours ago

Omicron Covid variant claims first victim in UK
Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC