Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup
WORLD
By Reuters
| December 13th 2021
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said.
The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back changes made by the military following the takeover.
Hamdok's office confirmed the decision.
Hamdok has also replaced most of the caretaker deputy ministers appointed by the military, some of them veterans of the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled amid a popular uprising in 2019.
KEEP READING
However, Hamdok has yet to name a cabinet of technocrats as stipulated by the November 21 deal he struck with the military, and faces a challenge in doing so due to opposition to the deal from political parties and protesters.
The agreement was announced after mass protests against the military and wide condemnation by the international community of the coup, which upended a transition towards elections.
RELATED VIDEOS
South Africa's Ramaphosa has Covid-19 but symptoms mild, presidency saysRamaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, though is showing only mild symptoms, the presidency said
Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles coach, Gernot RohrThe Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the departure of coach Gernot Rohr just weeks ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with technical d
MOST READ
Join Azimio movement for your political survival, Kalonzo told
NATIONAL
By Victor Nzuma
- UoN VC now faces jail for contempt in a battle to keep varsity's old structure
EDUCATION
- Inauguration of new Egerton VC stopped over nepotism case
EDUCATION
By Daniel Chege
- DP William Ruto criticises endorsements ahead of 2022
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Shopping complex and hotel to be built at Uhuru Gardens
NATIONAL
- Jamhuri Day: Atwoli criticises DP Ruto over campaigns
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga