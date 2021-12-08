× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India’s Chief of Defence, his wife and 11 others killed in helicopter crash

ASIA
By Reuters | December 8th 2021

India’s Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 aged 63. [Courtesy]

 

 India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Rawat, 63, was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

The accident took place around noon near the town of Coonoor, and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter, the Air Force said in a tweet.

KEEP READING

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Body of teacher found inside a borehole in Transmara
The police boss said the residents found the body floating in a borehole at Kona Shopping Centre on Wednesday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs oppose calls to slash number of embassies abroad
CS Raychelle Omamo says diplomatic practice is strongly linked to presence, trust, negotiation and interpersonal interactions in host countries.

MOST READ

Gideon's visit rekindles memories of Moi
Gideon's visit rekindles memories of Moi

POLITICS

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets

By Reuters | 1 day ago

UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets
EU calls on Taliban to form an inclusive government

By Agencies | 8 days ago

EU calls on Taliban to form an inclusive government
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

By Reuters | 16 days ago

IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme
N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

By Reuters | 22 days ago

N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC