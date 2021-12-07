× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets

ASIA
By Reuters | December 7th 2021

A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2021. [File, Reuters]

The United Arab Emirates will shift to a working week of four and half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year to better align its economy with global markets.

The oil-producing Gulf state, whis is also a regional commercial, trade and tourism hub, currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. From Jan. 1, however, the weekend will start on Friday afternoon, including for schools, a government circular said.

Over the past year the UAE has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The working week for government entities would start on Monday and end on Friday at 12 noon before Muslim prayers, which the government said would be unified on Friday across the UAE, adding that this would improve the work-life balance for employees.

KEEP READING

 Heartrending tales of victims, survivors of abuse in gulf nations

 Family's plea to trace kin in Saudi Arabia

  Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses

 Exporters lose millions to UAE rogue importers

The government said the move would "ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies".

Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital, said the financial sector would benefit from being able to make simultaneous payment settlements with developed markets and the tourism industry would also be a beneficiary.

"It could be a good experiment for other countries in the region," he said.

Friday is a weekly holiday in many predominantly Muslim countries. The government circular noted that several, such as Indonesia and Morocco, have Saturday-Sunday weekends.

Monica Malik, an economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said she expects many private sector companies in the UAE to follow the Saturday-Sunday weekend, describing the move as a "very meaningful development" alongside other recent reforms.

The UAE has liberalised laws regarding cohabitation before marriage, alcohol and personal status laws in addition to the introduction of longer-term visas to lure businesses and talent.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

  • Britain bans UAE and Rwanda flights in a bid to contain spread of new Covid-19 strains
  • UAE Visa ban over fake yellow fever and Covid-19 certificates, Kenya among 13 countries affected
  • Worlds smallest book at the international book fair in UAE
Uhuru receives credentials from six new envoys
The President reiterated Kenya's commitment to the strengthening of bilateral ties with the respective countries.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds drive
Disappointment as Ruto fails to attend funds drive

POLITICS

By Stanley Ongwae

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
EU calls on Taliban to form an inclusive government

By Agencies | 7 days ago

EU calls on Taliban to form an inclusive government
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

By Reuters | 15 days ago

IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme
N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

By Reuters | 21 days ago

N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month
Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs

By Agencies | 21 days ago

Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC