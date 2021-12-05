× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo over role in brother ex-governor's sex scandal

WORLD
By Reuters | December 5th 2021

Chris Cuomo hosted CNN's most-watched prime-time news show. [Reuters]

CNN fired news anchor Chris Cuomo, the network announced on Saturday, after "additional information" came to light during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo, who hosted CNN's most-watched prime-time news show, had been suspended on Tuesday. He had admitted in May that he had broken some of the cable news network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective.

Andrew Cuomo, 63, was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement on Saturday, CNN said, "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defence." "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," it added. The network did not provide details on the new information.

KEEP READING

 CNN's Chris Cuomo suspended over role in ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal

 Hussein recognised for good work after years in shadows

 NY winner Jepchirchir arrives to a grand homecoming in Eldoret

 Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

In a statement on Twitter, Cuomo, 51, said he was disappointed.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he said.

In journalism, it is considered a breach of ethics to use one's position to advocate for a personal cause or to conduct investigations for personal reasons.

Cuomo was initially suspended after New York Attorney General Letitia James showed text and other messages in which he sought to use his own sources in news media outlets to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.

A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanour sex offence was filed on Oct. 29 in a New York court.

Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, gained national fame last year during the COVID-19 outbreak for his briefings about how New York was dealing with the outbreak, and would often appear on his brother's show then.

Chris Cuomo, who had tested positive for the coronavirus and at one point was self-isolating in his basement, had virtually participated in a briefing his brother was holding for other reporters.

The two brothers' father, the late Mario Cuomo, also served as governor of New York.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sonko on the spot for family's Sh2.4 million New York trip from county coffers

3 killed and 6 injured after Suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked bus heading to Mandera

Fathers give roses to their daughters in a school in Elgeyo Marakwet during Valentines

Uhuru condoles with families affected in Mwingi bus incident
Laikipia takes deliberate steps in quest to ensure healthcare for all
In Laikipia, for instance, we have put in a lot of effort to ensure families have health insurance.

MOST READ

Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit
Five senior Kenya Power managers sent on leave to allow for audit

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant
IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief

By Reuters | 1 day ago

IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief
Facebook struggle with Gateway and containing disinformation

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Facebook struggle with Gateway and containing disinformation
257 Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

By Agencies | 1 day ago

257 Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

.
OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN KENYA

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC