× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant

AFRICA
By Reuters | December 4th 2021

Nigeria will start vaccine booster shots from next week for Covid-19, a senior official said, after the country confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said booster shots will be available from December 10 to those that have been fully vaccinated. Only 2.9 per cent of Nigerians eligible to get vaccines have been inoculated so far. 

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, Omicron — the mutated coronavirus variant that poses a high risk of infection — has highlighted the disparity between massive vaccination programs in rich nations and sparse inoculation in the developing world.

The government plans a massive campaign to aim at half of its target population by the end of January to reach herd immunity.

KEEP READING

 Air cargo demand up on supply chain disruptions, delays

 WHO chief scientist urges people not to panic over Omicron

 Covid cases rise by 99, positivity rate at 2 per cent

 Covid-19: Visitors arriving in Kenya must show vaccination certificate

It received about 5 million AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shots in October from the COVAX global-sharing facility, both purchases and donations.

Nigeria also had commitments for 11.99 million and 12.2 million doses of Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) Covid-19 vaccines, respectively.

The government has purchased nearly 40 million Johnson & Johnson doses, to arrive in batches, it has said.

Shuaib said booster shots will be available for those that have "completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson."

Several nations have imposed travel curbs on countries in southern Africa, while Hong Kong and Canada have barred non-resident travellers from Nigeria.

South Korea said it detected the Omicron variant is fully vaccinated travellers who arrived last week from Nigeria.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief
Poorer nations could be facing economic collapse unless the world's richest economies agree to step up debt relief efforts.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Drama at Kabati Market as suspected thieves return stolen goods
Drama at Kabati Market as suspected thieves return stolen goods

EASTERN

By Philip Muasya

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Congo says it has to fight joint enemy with Uganda as soldiers cross border

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Congo says it has to fight joint enemy with Uganda as soldiers cross border
29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria

By Winfrey Owino and Agencies | 2 days ago

29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria
Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged over murder of estranged wife

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged over murder of estranged wife
UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries

By Betty Njeru | 3 days ago

UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries

.
OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN KENYA

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC