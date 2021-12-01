× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria

AFRICA
By Winfrey Owino and Agencies | December 1st 2021

The emergency response team spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, said the boat had 49 people on board. [Courtesy]

Twenty-nine (29) people, including 20 pupils, died in Kano, north west Nigeria, after an overloaded boat capsized on Tuesday.

Seven other learners, who were rescued, were taken to hospital in critical conditions, authorities said.

The emergency response team spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, said the boat had 49 people on board.

On Tuesday, emergency response team retrieved 20 bodies, with an additional nine more bodies found on Wednesday morning, the BBC reported.

The number of survivors, however, remained at seven.

Most of the boat accident victims were Islamic school pupils aged between six and twelve (12). They were travelling to a religious ceremony in the town of Bagwai, the BBC reported.

Authorities in Kano State were yet to issue a formal statement on the cause of the accident.

This incident comes six months after a boat tragedy in Kebbi, a north western State in Nigeria, resulted in the deaths of at least 76 people.

During the May 27 incident, a wooden boat transporting more than 100 people, sank, causing the tens of fatalities and injuries.

