× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CNN's Chris Cuomo suspended over role in ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal

AMERICA
By Reuters | December 1st 2021

CNN television news anchor Chris Cuomo in New York, US. [Reuters]

CNN on Tuesday suspended its top news anchor, Chris Cuomo, for his role in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations.

The cable news channel said in a statement the suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday.

"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” CNN said.

Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

KEEP READING

 DCI officers in hunt for nurse suspected of sexual harassment

 Once a political star, Cuomo caps stunning fall with resignation

 New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes virus test on live TV

Chris Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his suspension.

Cuomo, who hosts CNN's most-watched prime time news show, had admitted in May he breached some of the network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective. He also pledged not to report on the case on air.

CNN said on Tuesday that at the time it "appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second", but said the new documents "raise serious questions."

The documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed text and other messages in which Cuomo sought to use his own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.

A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Oct. 29 in a New York court.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Breaking The Silence: Sexual harassment in the workplace

Sexual harassment at work place | KTN BLACK AND WHITE

How teachers have allegedly been demanding sexual favours from a girl school

Uhuru's speech exposes Raila, Ruto fault lines as allies dig in
Former ally turned critic and former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) termed it a horrible address.
How Kenya turned Covid scourge into an advantage
Covid-19: From a capacity to generate only three million litres of oxygen per day, capacity increase ten times to 32 million as of this October.

MOST READ

TSC: Top varsities not interested in training teachers
TSC: Top varsities not interested in training teachers

EDUCATION

By Augustine Oduor

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ghislaine Maxwell portrayed both as scapegoat, predator as trial gets under way

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ghislaine Maxwell portrayed both as scapegoat, predator as trial gets under way
New Covid-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution

By Reuters | 4 days ago

New Covid-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution
Georgia jury convicts three white men of Arbery murder

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Georgia jury convicts three white men of Arbery murder
A new republic is born: Barbados celebrates ditching Britain's queen

By Reuters | 7 days ago

A new republic is born: Barbados celebrates ditching Britain's queen

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC