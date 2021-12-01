CNN's Chris Cuomo suspended over role in ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sex scandal
AMERICA
By Reuters
| December 1st 2021
CNN on Tuesday suspended its top news anchor, Chris Cuomo, for his role in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations.
The cable news channel said in a statement the suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday.
"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” CNN said.
Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.
KEEP READING
DCI officers in hunt for nurse suspected of sexual harassment
Once a political star, Cuomo caps stunning fall with resignation
New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings
Chris Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his suspension.
Cuomo, who hosts CNN's most-watched prime time news show, had admitted in May he breached some of the network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective. He also pledged not to report on the case on air.
CNN said on Tuesday that at the time it "appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second", but said the new documents "raise serious questions."
The documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed text and other messages in which Cuomo sought to use his own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.
A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Oct. 29 in a New York court.
RELATED VIDEOS
Breaking The Silence: Sexual harassment in the workplace
Sexual harassment at work place | KTN BLACK AND WHITE
How teachers have allegedly been demanding sexual favours from a girl school
Uhuru's speech exposes Raila, Ruto fault lines as allies dig inFormer ally turned critic and former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) termed it a horrible address.
How Kenya turned Covid scourge into an advantageCovid-19: From a capacity to generate only three million litres of oxygen per day, capacity increase ten times to 32 million as of this October.
MOST READ
TSC: Top varsities not interested in training teachers
EDUCATION
- Kirinyaga man kills wife, four children
CENTRAL
- IEBC announces exit from 2022 polls preparedness team
POLITICS
- Miguna Miguna to be issued with travel documents on condition that...
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
- Coming on Wednesday: Nakuru’s city charter
RIFT VALLEY
- State of the Nation Address: What to expect from Uhuru
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru