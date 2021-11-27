× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
South Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 27th 2021

Passengers queue to get a PCR test against the coronavirus disease before traveling on international flights, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. [Reuters]

South Africa said on Saturday it was being punished for its advanced ability to detect new COVID-19 variants early, as travel bans and restrictions imposed because of the new Omicron variant threaten to harm tourism and other sectors of the economy.

South Africa has some of the world's top epidemiologists and scientists, who have managed to detect emerging coronavirus variants and their mutations early on in their life cycle. The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

"This latest round of travel bans is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said.

"Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," it said in a statement.

 New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off

 Use better ways to convince us to take the Covid vaccine

 No Mr Kagwe, Kenyans deserve better handling on Covid-19 jab

 Covid-19: Over 100,000 people vaccinated in a day as 42 test positive

Many nations rushed on Friday and Saturday to announce travel curbs to South Africa and other countries in the region.

The foreign ministry noted that while the new variant was also detected in other countries, the global reaction to those countries have been "starkly different" to cases in southern Africa.

The new variant was first announced on Wednesday by a team of scientists in South Africa who said they had detected a variant that could possibly evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible.

On Friday the World Health Organization named it Omicron and designated it as a "variant of concern" - its most serious level - saying preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection. read more

"Our immediate concern is the damage that these restrictions are causing to families, the travel and tourism industries and business," South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in the statement.

The government was engaging with countries that have imposed travel bans to persuade them to reconsider, it added.

On Friday, the WHO cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the variant, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach".

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation
On Friday, Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported that Abiy was on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces
Governor Kimemia: We lied about Raila Odinga
Francis Kimemia moved to assure Mt. Kenya voters that their diverse interests would be protected by Raila Odinga.

Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing
Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

Uganda Airlines crew suspended after passenger caught hawking grasshoppers

By Betty Njeru | 26 minutes ago

Uganda Airlines crew suspended after passenger caught hawking grasshoppers
Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation
Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military
Ethiopia asks US to stop spreading false information on war

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ethiopia asks US to stop spreading false information on war

