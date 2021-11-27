× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 27th 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the State Department in Washington, US. [Reuters]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

The comments came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontline with the national army.

"Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasised the need to urgently move to negotiations," Ned Price said in a statement late on Friday.

Price released the statement after a phone call between Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Blinken.

KEEP READING

 What Blinken tour means for Kenya and the volatile region

 Ethiopia conflict threat to regional security

 President Uhuru to meet US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on region's security

 Why raging conflict in Ethiopia should worry East Africa states

On Friday, Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported that Abiy was on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region. Abiy posted the same video on his Twitter account. read more

Abiy's government has been fighting Tigrayan forces for more than a year, in a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second-most populous nation.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

BREAKING NEWS:US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sacked by Donald Trump, a day after visiting Kenya

US secretary of state Rex Tillersonis expected in Kenya

Former US secretary of State John Kerry gives IEBC a thumbs up on election 2017 preparedness

Fresh hope for 10,000 locals in land disputes
More than 10,000 residents have registered land succession matters in an initiative between the Murang’a County Government
South Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection
Many nations rushed on Friday and Saturday to announce travel curbs to South Africa and other countries in the region.

MOST READ

Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing
Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uganda Airlines crew suspended after passenger caught hawking grasshoppers

By Betty Njeru | 26 minutes ago

Uganda Airlines crew suspended after passenger caught hawking grasshoppers
South Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

South Africa says it is being punished for early COVID variant detection
Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military
Ethiopia asks US to stop spreading false information on war

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ethiopia asks US to stop spreading false information on war

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC