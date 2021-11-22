× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

ASIA
By Reuters | November 22nd 2021
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the organization's headquarters in Washington, DC. [Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it has reached an agreement with Pakistan that will help revive a stalled $6 billion (over Sh673.5 billion) funding programme for the South Asian country, which faces growing economic challenges.

"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review," the IMF said in a statement.

"The agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, notably on fiscal and institutional reforms."

It said completion of the review would make available 750 million in IMF special drawing rights, or approximately $1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about $3.027 billion.  

 Massive layoffs cap IMF's release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya

 Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, citing Taliban interference

 India, Pakistan: Two opposing visions of Afghanistan

 IMF board to grill MD on data-rigging claims this week

