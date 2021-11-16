× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Two bomb explosions reported in Kampala, Uganda

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | November 16th 2021

The twin bombs went off in the capital city, Kampala. [Courtesy, NTV Uganda]

Two bomb explosions have been reported on Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, Uganda.

NTV Uganda reports that several casualties were scattered at the scene.

The news outlet said one of the bombs went off near Jubilee Insurance offices and another exploded near the Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

No terrorist organisation has thus far claimed responsibility for the attack.

KEEP READING

 Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala

 Police in Kenya on high alert following attack in Uganda

 Be vigilant, report any terror suspicion, state to Kenyans

 How Kampala bomb attacks were executed, police reveal

Ambulances arrived and left the scene with victims being rushed to various hospitals for emergency treatment.

Police threw a cordon around Parliamentary Avenue as bomb experts combed the area.

Parliamentary Avenue hosts several Government offices, including ministries of Justice, ICT and Education.

Several banks are also located on the street.

Health ministry spokesperson Ainebyoona Emmanuel said on Twitter that at least 24 explosion victims were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“Following the unfortunate and cowardly act of terrorism, our health workers are working around the clock to save lives of those injured. @MulagoHospital is currently attending to about 24 causalities. Reports indicate [that] four are in critical condition,” he said at 9:43am.

Power was cut out from nearly all buildings in the central business district, NTV Uganda reported.

Uganda blasts: A timeline

November 16, 2021: Two explosions hit Kampala, one near a police station and another on a street near the parliamentary building.

October 25, 2021: Blast rocks a passenger bus in Kampala, killing the suicide bomber, who police say was a member of the Allied Democratic Forces.

October 23, 2021: One person killed and three others injured in an explosion at an eatery in Kampala. Allied Democratic Forces, a branch of the Islamic State group, claims responsibility.

October 2021: The UK Government updates its Uganda travel advisory to say extremists are “very likely” to attack the country.

2019: Reports emerge of an alliance between the Allied Democratic Forces and the Islamic State group.

2010: Terrorists bomb several venues in Kampala that were screening the World Cup final killing more than 70 people and injuring many others. Al-Shabaab claims responsibility and links attacks to Uganda’s presence in Somalia.

1998: The Allied Democratic Forces stage deadly terrorist attacks and abductions in Ugandan villages and towns, including one in Kabarole District where 80 students were massacred.

1996: The Allied Democratic Forces is established by Ugandan radicals, who claim they have been sidelined by President Yoweri Museveni’s policies.

