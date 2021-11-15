× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Afghan girls opt for online classes after ban on female education

ASIA
By Agencies | November 15th 2021

With meagre hopes of revival of the female education system in the country, many girls have opted to continue their education through online classes, taken secretly and without the permission or information of the Taliban, a step towards a brighter future, which may have serious life-threatening consequences.

Fatima, a pseudonym used to protect the identity of the female, and some of her friends from Herat province log into their online classes secretly every day amid the ongoing ban.

"If the Taliban get to know that I and some other girls like me are taking online lessons, they might punish me severely. They might even stone me to death," said Fatima.

"There are serious threats to girls like me," she added.

KEEP READING

 Afghan girls go 'underground' to bypass Taliban schooling curbs

 Women judges live in fear, hide under Taliban rule

 FIFA says it helped evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan

 India, Pakistan: Two opposing visions of Afghanistan

While Fatima's voice had clear signs of concerns and fears, she also had passions of learning in her eyes and strength, confidence and vision in her voice when she said: "I have not lost hope or my aspirations. I am determined to continue studying."

Fatima is among hundreds of others, who are challenging and breaking the rigid rules of the Taliban and opting to take hidden makeshift classes online.

The platform used for online classes for Fatima and others has been created by Code of Inspire (CTI), Afghanistan's first all-female coding academy, which created encrypted virtual classrooms, uploaded course content online, and gave laptops and internet packages to at least 100 of its students.

"You can be locked at home and explore the virtual world without any hesitation, without worrying about geographical boundaries. That's the beauty of technology," said Fereshteh Forough, the CEO and founder of CTI.

Stay-home order

The ground situation for females remains uncertain as the Taliban have allowed boys schools to reopen but told young girls to stay home until conditions permitted their return.

But for young girls like Fatima, history reveals that the Taliban had banned female education in the country during their previous time of ruling about two decades ago, a fact that further diminishes their dreams of education and a better future.

In the recent meeting between the Taliban delegation and the UN, it was stated that a framework was being worked on, aimed at re-structuring the rules and system of Afghanistan, in which, education gains remain among the priority topics.

"The education gains of the past two decades must be strengthened, not rolled back," said Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of the Unicef.

It is pertinent to mention that failure to let girls get educated, comes with a major cost, which includes poverty, child marriages, early childbearing and lack of understanding of basic rights for females along with access to the basic services.

Afghanistan, under the Taliban control, is seeking global recognition.

However, the world community has insisted that no recognition can be facilitated until promises made and efforts of the Taliban in creating an image of a new and transformed setup are met.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kidnapped Kenyan Rescued

Speak loudly against forced disappearances of Al Shabaab suspects
If sympathisers believe that they will never get justice and could be arrested, tortured or killed, then we are pushing them into a corner.
Temporary relief for Nick Mwendwa as court frees him on Sh4m bail
His lawyer argued that detaining his client is likely to attract FIFA sanctions and lock the country out of major competitions.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

By Reuters | 2 days ago

N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month
Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs

By Agencies | 2 days ago

Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs
India, ASEAN hold summit in wake of China aggression in Indo-Pacific region

By Agencies | 9 days ago

India, ASEAN hold summit in wake of China aggression in Indo-Pacific region
Record number of U.S. companies attend China's import expo

By Xinhua - Sponsored Content | 9 days ago

Record number of U.S. companies attend China's import expo

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC